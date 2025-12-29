Putin amends law to let Russia ignore foreign criminal courts

MOSCOW, Dec 29 - President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law changes that give Russia the right to ignore judgements in criminal cases issued by foreign and international courts amid Ukrainian and European attempts to punish Moscow for its actions in Ukraine.

The move, which comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to broker a peace deal in Ukraine, appears to be a response to several initiatives to go after Russian officials and military officers for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, something Moscow denies its forces are guilty of.

Ukraine and the Council of Europe human rights body signed an agreement in June forming the basis for a special tribunal, and Europe this month launched an International Claims Commission for Ukraine in an effort to ensure Kyiv is compensated for hundreds of billions of dollars in damage from Russian attacks and alleged war crimes.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has also issued arrest warrants for Putin and five other Russians, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

The Kremlin, which called the ICC move outrageous, says the allegation is false and that Moscow has only acted to remove children from a conflict zone for their own safety.

Under the changes to Russian law backed by Putin on Monday, Moscow will formally have the right under its own domestic legislation to disregard rulings in criminal cases taken by foreign courts on behalf of foreign governments without Russia's participation.

Rulings issued by international legal bodies whose authority is not based on an international agreement with Russia or a U.N. Security Council resolution can also be ignored under the changes. REUTERS