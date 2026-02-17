Putin ally warns European powers over seizure of Russian vessels

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Security Council's Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as they visit a sports hall of the St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University in the city of Saint Petersburg, Russia, January 26, 2024. Sputnik/Alexei Danichev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 17 - Russia could deploy its navy to prevent European powers from seizing its vessels and may retaliate against European shipping if Russian ships are seized, Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Western states have sought to cut off Russia from global trade and cripple its finances by imposing more than 30,000 sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

They have also tried to block oil tankers suspected of involvement in Russian oil shipments. In January the United States seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker as part of efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described such actions as piracy.

"If we don't give them a tough rebuff, then soon the British, French and even the Balts (Baltic nations) will become arrogant to such an extent that they will try to block our country's access to the seas at least in the Atlantic basin," Patrushev, a Kremlin aide and chairman of Russia's Maritime Board, told the Russian media outlet Argumenty i Fakty.

"We believe that, as always, the best guarantee of the safety of navigation is the navy. In the main maritime areas, including regions far from Russia, substantial forces must be permanently deployed - forces capable of cooling the ardour of Western pirates," Patrushev said. REUTERS