Psychiatrist says Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 in 2011 attacks, still a danger

OSLO (AFP) - A court-appointed psychiatrist said Anders Behring Breivik is as dangerous now as when he carried out Norway's deadliest peacetime attack in 2011, seemingly quashing his already-slim chances of early release.

Neo-Nazi Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks, was sentenced in 2012 to 21 years in prison, which can be extended as long as he is considered a threat.

He insists he has distanced himself from violence, and wants to be paroled after serving the minimum court-ordered 10 years.

"The risk of future acts of violence has not changed since 2012 and 2013 when I did my first evaluations," psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist told his parole hearing on Wednesday (Jan 19), adding that the risk was "high".

She has conducted several assessments of Breivik, now 42, over the past decade.

He still suffers from "asocial, histrionic, and narcissistic" personality disorders, entirely lacks empathy, and would have "little chance of functioning" in society if released, Dr Rosenqvist told the Telemark district court.

She was speaking on the second day of the hearings, which for security reasons are being held in the gymnasium of the Skien prison where Breivik is incarcerated.

On July 22, 2011, the right-wing extremist set off a truck bomb near the government offices in Oslo, killing eight people, before gunning down 69 others, mostly teens, at a Labour Party youth wing summer camp on the island of Utoya.

He said he killed his victims because they embraced multiculturalism.