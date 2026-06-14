Protests set to grip Geneva ahead of G-7 summit

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A Swiss police officer (left) checks cyclists' identification during a bicycle rally 'Critical Mass No-G-7' ahead of the upcoming G-7 summit in Geneva on June 12.

GENEVA – Thousands of anti-G7 protesters were expected to rally in Geneva on June 14 under a heavy police presence ahead of the summit in Evian, just across the border with France.

The “No-G7” coalition of more than 60 associations, unions and left-wing groups aims to denounce “fascism and imperialism”. The demonstration takes place the day before Group of Seven leaders start their three-day annual gathering.

Geneva – about 40km south-west of the French spa town of Evian – is on edge. The authorities there are anxious to avoid any repeat of the mayhem of 2003, when anti-G-7 rioters caused millions of dollars worth of damage in the Swiss city.

The violence, looting and clashes live long in the memory and shops, supermarkets, theatres and university buildings, some of them far from the protest route, are taking no chances and have boarded up their facades.

Several other events in the city have been scrapped, and the main hospital has set up tents in case there is an influx of casualties.

The Swiss authorities have permitted a march around a lengthy loop on the north side of the city – well away from the city centre and its luxury boutiques.

They are deploying a significant number of police and security equipment.

‘Wonderful weekend’

Due to conditions imposed by the French authorities, the No-G-7 coalition abandoned plans for a counter-summit and demonstration on June 14 in the French border town of Annemasse.

“What we fundamentally regret is that France did not create the conditions conducive to a kind of summit, counter-summit, village, forum or discussion” on its side of the border, Geneva’s Security Minister Carole-Anne Kast told reporters during the week.

“We hope to have a wonderful weekend with some lovely moments,” Alice Lefrancois, spokesperson for the coalition, told reporters.

“There will be security personnel, particularly to protect demonstrators from any form of external aggression, and there will also be a family area.

“We think it’s going to be a rather pleasant experience,” she added.

Geneva is almost entirely surrounded by France: nowhere in the Geneva canton is more than 5.5km from the French border.

Around 115,000 people work in Geneva but live in France, where the cost of living is cheaper.

Nonetheless, the Swiss authorities began closing 25 of the 35 road crossings on June 11 ahead of the protest and the summit, causing traffic jams in both directions.

Tight security

The G-7 summit will be one of the first major international gatherings since the United States and its ally Israel began a war against Iran in late February, upending the Middle East and widening transatlantic tensions.

The Group of Seven brings together the heads of government of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, along with invited leaders from several other countries.

Nearly 16,000 French police, gendarmes, troops, firefighters and border guards will be deployed, using boats, motorcycles and drones, alongside mounted police and dog-handling units, France’s Haute-Savoie regional prefecture said.

Most of the leaders will be arriving at Geneva Airport, before making the journey to Evian.

Switzerland has approved the deployment of 2,000 to 5,000 military personnel to “support” the cantonal police.

Around 4,000 Swiss troops will be on duty on land, on Lake Geneva and in the air, coordinating with the French military. AFP