Protests in Russia put spotlight on wartime ethnic grievances

NEW YORK - The trial of a minority rights activist in Russia this week sparked one of the biggest outbreaks of social unrest in the country since the start of the war in Ukraine, highlighting the strain the conflict has imposed on Russia’s complex ethnic relations.

Hundreds of protesters clashed with the police on Jan 17 in the provincial town of Baymak, near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, after a local court sentenced an advocate for the local Bashkir ethnic minority to four years in prison.

He was convicted of inciting ethnic discord and discrediting the Russian army.

A Russian legal aid group, OVD-Info, said that at least 20 people had been detained and another 20 injured in the protest.

A video published on social media and verified by The New York Times showed protesters throwing snowballs at a wall of police officers in riot gear; other videos showed the police leading some protesters away and protesters exposed to what appeared to be tear gas.