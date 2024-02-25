Protests across Germany in support of Ukraine, on war anniversary

BERLIN - Thousands of protesters rallied across Germany on Feb 24 in support of Ukraine, on the second anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, even as doubts grow about Kyiv’s chances of victory.

Rallies took place in Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt and other cities.

In the capital, thousands gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate waving banners that read “stand up for Ukraine” and “arm Ukraine now”.

Addressing the crowd, Berlin mayor Kai Wegner decried Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal war of aggression”.

“He wants to wipe out Ukraine, he wants to wipe out the identities of Ukrainians,” he said.

“But we won’t let happen. We will stand by Ukraine’s side.”

He called on Berlin to deliver long-range Taurus missiles long sought by Kyiv, a demand that the German government has so far refused for fears they could also strike inside Russia.