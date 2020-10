BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN (AFP) - Anti-government protesters in Kyrgyzstan seized the building housing the country's Parliament and presidential administration on Tuesday (Oct 6), local media reported, after demonstrations over a disputed parliamentary election.

Photos published by Radio Free Europe's Kyrgyz service showed protesters walking around the country's main house of government.

Several local media outlets also reported the seizure.

