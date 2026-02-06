Straitstimes.com header logo

Protesters rally in Milan against US ICE presence, school closures ahead of Olympics opening ceremony

People protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel who will help protect U.S. delegations at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People protesting against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel who will help protect US delegations at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, on Feb 6.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MILAN Hundreds of protesters gathered in Milan on Feb 6 to oppose the

presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents

and the closure of schools and streets in the city ahead of the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

The US State Department said last week that several federal agencies, including ICE, would help protect the visiting Americans, a decision that immediately triggered protests in Milan.

On Feb 6, the Italian authorities ordered schools in central Milan to remain shut and they blocked access to some areas of the city to bolster security around the ceremony and ease traffic disruptions.

Protesters – mostly students with signs reading “ICE out” – assembled in Piazzale Leonardo da Vinci, in front of a building of the Politecnico University in the eastern part of the city.

A banner criticising the presence of ICE, US Vice-President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio was carried at the front of the march.

They also oppose shutting down parts of the city for what they see as an unsustainable Olympics while housing prices remain unaffordable and social spaces are scarce.

On the morning of Feb 5,

environmental group Greenpeace staged a protest

in front of the cathedral, protesting the role of Italian oil major Eni as a sponsor of the Games.

Later on Feb 6, a torch-lit march organised by the Committee Against the Olympics is expected in an area close to the site of the opening ceremony. REUTERS

