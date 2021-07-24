Protesters opposed to Covid-19 measures clash with police in Paris

French riot police face protesters, some wearing yellow vests, during an anti-Covid measures demonstration in Paris on July 24, 2021.
French riot police face protesters, some wearing yellow vests, during an anti-Covid measures demonstration in Paris on July 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - French anti-riot police fired teargas on Saturday (July 24) as clashes broke out during protests in central Paris against Covid-19 curbs and vaccination, local television reported.

Television pictures showed police trying to push back demonstrators near the capital's Gare Saint-Lazare railway station after the protesters pushed over a police motorbike carrying several officers.

At another protest called by far-right politicians in west Paris, demonstrators opposed to anti-virus measures carried banners reading "Stop the dictatorship".

Across France, protests were also planned in cities including Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse.

French lawmakers are due to vote this weekend on a Bill drafted by the government aimed at setting up a health pass and mandatory vaccination for health workers.


Protesters and riot police stand amid tear gas during clashes on the sidelines of anti-Covid measures protest in Paris on July 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP


Protesters walk past clouds of tear gas as clashes erupt on the sidelines of an anti-Covid measures demonstration in Paris on July 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

