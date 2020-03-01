Protesters opposed to Congo regime set fires outside Paris concert

PARIS • Paris police have arrested dozens of protesters who burned scooters and bins outside a concert venue hosting a Congolese singer they accuse of giving a voice to the Kinshasa regime of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The nearby Gare de Lyon train station was partially evacuated on Friday and police warned Parisians to stay away as a thick, black column of smoke billowed over the city centre.

The authorities had banned protests around the concert by singer Fally Ipupa at the AccorHotels Arena, but dozens turned out in anger nevertheless, facing off with the artist's fans and trading insults.

"With their music, they (the Congolese government) are bringing an entire people to their side while they slaughter and rape women and children," said opponent Willy Dendebe. "I have been here (in France) for 30 years because of them! Thirty years and we let them be here in France as if nothing has happened. So yes, we are angry!"

Police said 30 people were arrested and 54 fined for participating in a banned protest, while train traffic was severely disrupted.

On Twitter, Paris police denounced the "unacceptable violence" and posted a video of what it said was "scandalous behaviour" by the protesters, who wielded large roadwork barriers to prevent firefighters from getting to the flames.

Outside the train station, Agence France-Presse witnessed a dozen firetrucks at work amid the smouldering wrecks of about 30 vehicles, mainly scooters.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner condemned the violence and damage, while National Assembly member Eric Ciotti called the events an "unacceptable urban riot".

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen called the demonstrators "scum" on Twitter and asked: "What image does our country give to the world?"

Congolese expats regularly speak out against artists from home who perform in France or Belgium, accusing them of being close to former Congo president Joseph Kabila and his successor Felix Tshisekedi.

Mr Tshisekedi took office in January last year, succeeding Mr Kabila, who stepped down after 18 iron-fisted years at the helm. Many see Mr Tshisekedi as an extension of his predecessor.

In January, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said the Congolese army and other state agents committed rights violations in the country.

Just days earlier, Amnesty International delivered a damning assessment of Mr Tshisekedi's government, saying "insecurity and impunity continue to threaten human rights progress" in Congo.

Ipupa fan Lwangi Bienvenu, who travelled from Belgium for the concert, observed the chaos from his hotel near the Gare de Lyon. "It's a shame. He's Congolese, we should all be behind him," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE