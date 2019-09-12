Protesters on trial for stealing Macron portraits

PARIS/BAYONNE (REUTERS) - Eight climate change protesters and one filmmaker were in French court on Wednesday (Sept 11) for the theft of portraits of President Emmanuel Macron.

The group with the slogan ''Take down Macron'', claims more than 129 portraits were stolen from public buildings this year…to denounce perceived inaction over climate change.

The pilfered portraits were then flipped upside down during a protest near a G7 summit.

The activists could face an US$82,000 (S$112,857) fine and jail time of up to five years.