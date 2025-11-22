Protesters in Serbia demand accountability for attacks on students

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BELGRADE - Thousands of anti-government protesters, led by students, marched peacefully through the Serbian capital Belgrade on Saturday, demanding accountability for those responsible for the deaths of 16 people when a railway station roof collapsed and an attack on a student protest a year ago.

The November 1, 2024 station tragedy in the northern city of Novi Sad triggered a largely peaceful, nationwide protest movement led by university students and professors that has shaken populist President Aleksandar Vucic's 13-year grip on power.

Last year more than 30 supporters of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) loyal to Vucic, including local officials, clashed with students of the Faculty of Drama Arts who had blocked an intersection in Belgrade to mark the Novi Sad disaster.

Four were sentenced for assault after plea bargains. Students say they want criminal responsibility assigned for all identified attackers and an investigation into who orchestrated the attack.

Demonstrators also demanded a snap election, hoping to unseat Vucic and his party.

"They (SNS) were in power for too long ... No one will give up on this," said Vesna Petovic, 50, a protester from Belgrade.

Several large demonstrations over the summer in Belgrade and elsewhere in Serbia, a candidate for EU membership, were broken up by police using stun grenades and tear gas.

Protesters and rights watchdogs accused police of using excessive force. Authorities said protesters attacked offices of the ruling party and its backers. REUTERS