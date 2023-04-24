Protesters in Paris rally against 'blood money' of Putin's minister

PARIS – Anti-Kremlin protesters staged a rally in Paris on Sunday, urging the European Union to slap sanctions on the socialite wife of the Russian Deputy Defence Minister, who they accuse of bypassing sanctions.

Mr Timur Ivanov divorced his wife Svetlana Maniovich in the summer of 2022 in order to shield her from sanctions, according to associates of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Before the divorce, Ms Maniovich changed her surname to Ivanova, and the Deputy Defence Minister remains her only source of financial support, the activists said.

At a rally organised by Navalny’s team on Sunday, several dozen activists gathered outside the presumed home of Ms Maniovich in the French capital’s chic seventh district, chanting “sanctions” and holding placards.

Anti-Kremlin activists say that Mr Ivanov’s wife must be banned from living in Europe and her assets frozen.

One placard at the rally said: “Robs in Russia. Kills in Ukraine. Wife in France”.

“This is a family of a war criminal,” Ms Maria Pevchikh, a top Navalny associate, told AFP at the rally.

“They should face some sort of punishment and justice for what they are doing.”

In December 2022, Navalny’s team released an investigation, saying that Mr Ivanov’s family for years enjoyed a life of luxury in Europe with vacations in Saint-Tropez, Rolls-Royces and exclusive jewellery.

The probe is based on a trove of thousands of Ms Maniovich’s e-mails obtained by the activists.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, Mr Ivanov began overseeing – and profiting from – construction projects in Ukraine’s Mariupol, which fell under Moscow’s control after a months-long siege, the activists said.

After the start of the war, Mr Ivanov’s wife went to France, where she continues to enjoy a luxury lifestyle, they added.

‘New reality’

In June 2022, the couple divorced, said Navalny’s associates, calling the move a sham.

Mr Ivanov and Ms Maniovich, who are raising a young daughter together, did not publicly announce they had called it quits.