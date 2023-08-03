Protesters drape home of British PM Sunak in black fabric over energy policy

LONDON – Greenpeace protesters draped the private home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in black fabric to protest against his government’s energy policy, the environmental campaign group said on Thursday.

A picture posted by Greenpeace UK on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed four protesters atop the property, covering it in swathes of black fabric, while two others held a banner that read: “RISHI SUNAK – OIL PROFITS OR OUR FUTURE?”

Mr Sunak’s office had no immediate comment.

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday he was going on holiday that evening. REUTERS