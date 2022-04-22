Propaganda war over Mariupol's destruction is only just starting

KYIV (BLOOMBERG) - Russia's decision to seal off the steel factory where Mariupol's remaining defenders have made their last stand may mark the end of the battle for control over the port city.

The propaganda war over its capture, however, has only begun.

There's already been a ferocious contest over Twitter hashtags (including the name Mariupol) to own the narrative of the 52-plus-day siege, one initially dominated by pro-Ukrainian channels and voices, but increasingly - as Russian troops began to take over the city - challenged by Moscow's supporters.

As the investigation of reported rapes, executions and other potential war crimes showed after Russian troops withdrew late last month from northern towns such as Bucha, near the capital Kyiv, possession of sites is all important.

With its dominance in Mariupol, Russia has a freer hand in its efforts to control and present any findings on what happened there.

That's become increasingly important for the Kremlin as only in Mariupol has there been even a notional basis to paint Russia's invasion as - in President Vladimir Putin's words - a "noble" effort to rescue ethnic Russians from fascism.

The city is where the right wing Azov battalion, a former volunteer militia with an infamous insignia similar to the Nazi-appropriated "Wolfsangel", has fought to the end.

Avoiding a larger repeat of the Bucha revelations - and indeed accusing Mariupol's Ukrainian defenders of crimes - is now a critical focus for Mr Putin's messaging machine at home.

It's all the more important with the approach of Moscow's annual May 9 Victory Day parade to celebrate the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, where the Russian President is expected to trumpet the war's success and necessity to people facing the economic upheaval of unprecedented sanctions from the US and its allies.

The portrayal of Mariupol's "liberation" and "denazification" has been both strongly promoted and tightly controlled within Russia, potentially contributing to an increase in public support for Mr Putin since the invasion began, even if there are questions about the current reliability of polling.

Some of the campaign is spread by pro-Russia accounts and bots on Twitter and Telegram, often subtitling clips from state news channels to reach a wider international audience in English.

At times diplomats have become involved, such as when the Russian Embassy to the UK posted a tweet (later removed) to argue that casualties from the March 9 bombing of Mariupol's Maternity Hospital No. 3 had been staged.

The Russian embassy in Singapore posts daily English language summaries of the war's coverage by Russian media on its Facebook page.