Prominent Norwegians' Epstein links will be investigated, PM says

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 4, 2025. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

OSLO, Feb 13 - Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday it was crucial the relationships between prominent Norwegians and the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein be investigated to the full.

Like his British counterpart Keir Starmer, Stoere is trying to address the concerns of voters who have been stunned by the release of millions of documents indicating that diplomats, leading politicians and royalty had extensive contact with Epstein.

All have denied any involvement with Epstein's crimes.

"I think it has been quite shocking for people to get this insight into this world and the connection between people with power. And how it has affected people without power, who have been abused and subjected to assault," Stoere told public broadcaster NRK.

"As prime minister, I have a responsibility to speak clearly about this. And that we, in every way now, contribute to the matter being clarified," he said, in his first extensive interview since the release of the latest Epstein files.

EXTERNAL INQUIRY INTO FOREIGN MINISTRY LINK

Norway's parliament has announced a rare external inquiry into the foreign ministry's link to Epstein and the police are investigating a diplomat couple and a former prime minister. The World Economic Forum has also started an independent investigation of its Norwegian CEO.

In addition, Crown Princess Mette-Marit has apologised for her friendship with Epstein.

On Friday, the Norwegian Library Association said it was pausing its work with its patron, the crown princess, until it received a full account from the palace on her ties with Epstein, the latest organisation to do so.

"We have been informed that it will take time before a comprehensive account is made available," it said in a statement.

"As an interest organisation for the library sector, democracy, trust and safety are important values we safeguard."

The royal palace did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

POLICE SEARCH

On Wednesday, police searched the homes of Thorbjoern Jagland, a former prime minister, foreign minister, leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and head of the Council of Europe, the continent's highest human rights watchdog.

He was questioned this week, police have said, on suspicion of aggravated corruption. Jagland has said he was looking forward to helping to clarify the situation.

Police also this week questioned Mona Juul, a diplomat who played a role in setting up the back channel between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization that led to the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords, about her own links with Epstein.

Juul, who is under suspicion of aggravated corruption, has said she did not commit any crime. REUTERS