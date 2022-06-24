Pro-Ukraine foreign fighters in Donetsk to appeal against death penalty: Lawyer

MOSCOW • Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are preparing to appeal, Russia's Tass news agency cited one of their lawyers as saying yesterday.

The court in DPR, which is armed and supported financially by Russia, found the three men - Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun - guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR".

"Undoubtedly, if the appeal is dismissed and the sentence comes into force, a request for clemency will be filed as this is an inherent right of the defendants, under the legislation of the Donetsk People's Republic," Tass quoted Pinner's lawyer Yulia Tserkovnikova as saying.

The men's families deny that the trio, who were contracted to the Ukrainian armed forces, were mercenaries.

REUTERS