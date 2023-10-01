Pro-Russian ex-PM Fico wins Slovak election, needs allies for government

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia’s leftist former Prime Minister Robert Fico beat his progressive rival in a parliamentary election after campaigning to end military aid to Ukraine, but he will need to win over allies to form the next government, nearly complete results showed on Sunday.

With 98 per cent of voting districts reporting in the Saturday election, Mr Fico’s SMER-SSD party led with 23.37 per cent of the vote. The liberal Progressive Slovakia (PS) followed with 16.86 per cent and the HLAS (Voice) party, which could become the kingmaker for forming the next government, was third with 15.03 per cent.

Former colleague of Mr Fico and leftist HLAS leader Peter Pellegrini kept his options open on future coalitions.

A government led by Mr Fico and his SMER-SSD party would see NATO member Slovakia joining Hungary in challenging the European Union’s consensus on support for Ukraine, just as the bloc looks to maintain unity in opposing Russia’s invasion.

It would also signal a further shift in the region against political liberalism, which may be reinforced if conservative PiS wins an election in Poland later this month.

Mr Fico’s party is more nationalist and socially conservative, criticising social liberalism, which it says is imposed form Brussels. The PS is liberal on green policies, LGBT rights, deeper European integration and human rights.

“We do want to evaluate everything, so we will wait for the final count,” said Robert Kalinak, a SMER-SSD candidate and long-time Mr Fico ally, adding the party would comment on the full results later on Sunday.

Exit polls had favoured PS, but the results went Mr Fico’s way, opening the prospect he may win a fourth stint as premier after leading governments between 2006 and 2010, and 2012 to 2018.

The first party across the line was expected to get a mandate from President Zuzana Caputova to lead talks on forming a parliamentary majority and, if successful, a government.

Mr Fico may align with HLAS, which split away from SMER-SSD in 2020, and the nationalist Slovak National Party that won 5.68 per cent.

“The distribution of seats confirms HLAS as a party without which any normally functioning government coalition cannot be put together,” Mr Pellegrini said as most results were known. “If you ask me if we prefer any combination or coalition, I want to say not at all.”

PS has advocated maintaining Slovakia’s strong backing for Ukraine and would also likely follow a liberal line within the EU on issues such as majority voting to make the bloc more flexible, green policies and LGBT rights.

The party’s leader, Michal Simecka, speaking when most votes were counted, did not give up hope he could form the next government, depending how possible smaller allies end up.

“It remains our aim for Slovakia to have after this election a stable pro-European government that will care for the rule of law and which begins to solve and invest into areas key for our future,” Mr Simecka, a former reporter and Oxford graduate, told supporters.