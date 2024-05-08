Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight, local media report

AMSTERDAM - Pro-Palestinian protesters have spent the night occupying one of the locations of the University of Amsterdam (UvA), local media reported, a day after student protesters and police clashed in the Dutch capital.

Police said in a statement that the UvA had not asked them to stop the protest contrary to Monday evening when riot police violently broke up an encampment at UvA.

UvA said in a statement just after midnight that it would like to come to a solution with the students who have been protesting since Monday, adding that the protest has 'caused considerable damage' to its buildings.

The university will keep several locations closed on Wednesday due to the blockades.

At the University of Utrecht, some 40 km (25 miles) south of Amsterdam, local police ended a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University library, the university said in a statement. REUTERS