Pro-Kremlin commentator denounces ‘censorship’ in France

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Xenia Fedorova said the French government had ordered her expulsion under an “emergency procedure”.

PARIS - A Russian TV commentator ordered to leave France after accusations of parroting pro-Kremlin propaganda on July 31 slammed what she called “censorship” and “political pressure.”

Disinformation experts have raised the alarm about the influence of Xenia Fedorova, a former journalist for Russia’s state-run channel RT, as France heads into one of its most consequential elections, with the far-right eyeing presidential power.

“We are witnessing an entirely new form of political pressure with a single objective: the censorship of opinions that do not conform to the official narrative,” Fedorova said on X, in her first public comments since being ordered to leave France.

“Those who celebrate this decision lack foresight, because today it is me, and tomorrow it will be anyone who dares to speak outside the bounds of approved thinking.”

France this week ordered Fedorova to leave the country, with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez accusing her of relaying Russian propaganda in an attempt to attack “the fundamental interests of the nation”.

She will appeal, her lawyer said.

Fedorova, 45, is the former head of the French arm of RT, which was banned in France after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

She is now a commentator for outlets within conservative French billionaire Vincent Bollore’s media stable.

Fedorova has regularly appeared on the CNews television channel, which is seen as modelled on America’s Fox News, and on Europe 1 radio, repeating Kremlin talking points about Ukraine and the West.

The voices of the widely followed outlets will be key in 2027 presidential elections where the far-right of Marine Le Pen scents its best ever chance of winning the Elysee.

Fedorova, who has also written for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, said France had ordered her expulsion under an “emergency procedure”.

She has been placed under house arrest, according to a source close to the case.

France also said it was freezing Fedorova’s assets for six months.

The decree published on July 31 immediately freezes her assets, citing a legal mechanism aimed at preventing the commission of “new acts of interference”, the French finance ministry said.

Fedorova said her lawyers would challenge that decision.

Her lawyer Emmanuel Piwnica told AFP that she was the victim of a “relentless campaign”.

Fedorova’s employers said this week they were astonished to learn of the expulsion order, which they said amounted to “a particularly serious infringement of freedom of expression”.

Nunez said the order to leave was “thoroughly justified”.

“It refers to numerous statements she has made which systematically repeat Kremlin propaganda regarding France’s involvement, what is happening in Ukraine, and the reasons and motivations behind Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” he told broadcaster RTL.

“She systematically repeats Russia’s talking points word for word and intervenes in the French political debate.”

At the same time Nunez has said he is under no illusion that some French politicians will continue to spread views similar to hers.

The expulsion order marks a reversal by French authorities, who had previously said there was little they could do.

France had extended Fedorova’s residence permit by 10 years in 2024.

The turnabout came after French daily Le Monde threw the spotlight on Fedorova’s ties to 74-year-old Bollore.

The newspaper called Fedorova his “protege” and “the Kremlin’s most influential propagandist in France”.

In an editorial, Le Monde said the French authorities were slow to react on Fedorova’s case, adding the expulsion order was not meant to silence her.

“Once the order is carried out, her employers will still be free to broadcast her views without opposition – remotely, should they wish,” it said. AFP