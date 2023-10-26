Pro-Israel resolution is new US House leader Mike Johnson’s first act

WASHINGTON – Speaker Mike Johnson called up a resolution supporting Israel in his first action as leader of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The move follows a three-week leadership vacuum that left the Republican-led Chamber unable to respond to the Middle East crisis.

“The first Bill I’m going to bring to this floor in a little while will be in support of our dear friend Israel, and we are overdue in getting that done,” Mr Johnson said as he accepted the speakership.

The House backed the resolution by 412 to 10, with six members voting “present”, reflecting traditional strong support in Congress for Israel.

The non-binding measure reaffirms US commitment to Israel and calls on Hamas to immediately cease attacks and release every hostage.

The House had been without a Speaker since Oct 3, when eight Republicans joined Democrats to oust Mr Kevin McCarthy, the first time a US Speaker has been removed from the position.

Mr Johnson, a social conservative with little leadership experience, was elected Speaker on Wednesday.

The Johnson-led House must soon address a measure that would have the force of law.

Democratic President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to pass a US$106 billion (S$145 billion) funding package, which included billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine, Taiwan and border security, in addition to US$14.3 billion for Israel.

Mr Johnson’s elevation muddied prospects for that broad funding request.

Like many other Republicans closely allied to former president Donald Trump, the new Speaker has been an opponent of Ukraine aid.

A “report card” by the conservative “Republicans for Ukraine” campaign gave Mr Johnson an “F - Very Poor” rating based on his past votes against assistance for Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

In the Middle East, war broke out on Oct 7, with an attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants. They killed at least 1,400 people and took around 200 hostages.

Israeli retaliatory strikes have killed more than 6,500 people in Gaza, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run strip said. REUTERS