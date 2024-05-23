Princess of Wales’ portrait is latest royal painting to spark debate

ATLANTA – A new portrait of Catherine, Princess of Wales has stoked controversy online, with some royal fans criticising the work for its portrayal of the future British queen.

The painting, by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor, features on the cover of the July issue of Tatler magazine. It aims to honour the “strength and dignity” of the princess, according to a statement from the publication sent to CNN on May 23.

It depicts Catherine during her appearance at the first state banquet of King Charles III’s reign, and Ms Uzor said she studied photographs of the Princess in the process of creating the work.

“When you can’t meet the sitter in person, you have to look at everything you can find and piece together the subtle human moments revealed in different photographs: Do they have a particular way of standing or holding their head or hands? Do they have a recurrent gesture?,” she said in the statement.

Ms Uzor also revealed that the Princess’ recent video announcing a cancer diagnosis informed the work.

“All my portraits are made up of layers of a personality, constructed from everything I can find about them,” she said in the statement.

However, not everybody appreciated the portrayal of the Princess.

“This is dreadful – somehow, I’m not sure the artist is a fan of the Princess – it looks like a bad GCSE project,” reads one comment under a post from Tatler on X.

“This looks nothing like the Princess of Wales. It’s so awful, it’s disrespectful,” reads another.

“I agree with the sentiments of strength and dignity but the portrait lacks any resemblance to the Princess of Wales,” said another.

However, some did praise the work, with one calling the painting “beautiful”.

“Am I the only person who likes this? It’s art, not a photo,” wrote another commenter.

And it was not just social media users who reacted to the painting.