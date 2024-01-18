Princess Kate ‘doing well’ after surgery; King Charles ‘fine’ ahead of prostate procedure

LONDON – Prince William was pictured visiting his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, in hospital on Jan 18 after she underwent abdominal surgery this week, while King Charles was “fine” ahead of treatment for an enlarged prostate, his wife Queen Camilla said.

Kensington Palace said Princess Kate, 42, was admitted to the private London Clinic on Jan 16 for planned surgery, saying the procedure was successful and that she was expected to remain for 10 to 14 days in hospital before returning home.

Princess Kate was “doing well”, the BBC said, quoting unnamed royal sources. No details of her surgery have been given, but a royal source said the condition was non-cancerous.

Prince William, 41, who has postponed several upcoming public engagements while Princess Kate recovers, was pictured leaving the hospital after a visit her but did not speak to the media.

Kensington Palace said it would only provide updates on her progress when there was “significant new information to share”. It added that, on medical advice, she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

The announcement of Princess Kate’s surgery was followed quickly after by a statement saying King Charles, 75, had sought treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

He is due to attend hospital next week for a “corrective procedure” and has also been forced to postpone a number of planned engagements on the advice of his doctor to allow for a short period of recuperation.

Queen Camilla told reporters on Jan 18 he was “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as she visited Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland.

Usually the royals do not disclose details of illnesses, regarding all medical issues as a private matter, but King Charles was keen to share details of his condition to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have a medical check. REUTERS