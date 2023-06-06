Princess Eugenie has had second baby son, announces Buckingham Palace

Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on May 30. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

LONDON - Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the 13th in line to the British throne, was born on May 30 and weighed 3.45kg, a palace statement said.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared pictures of the newborn on Instagram. One of the photos showed the baby lying in a crib, his head covered in a blue-and-white hat.

The boy was named after his great-great-great-grandfather George, his grandfather George and Eugenie’s grandfather Ronald, she said in the post.

King George V also had Ernest as a middle name while Mr Brooksbanks’ father, George, died in 2021. Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003, is the father of the Duchess of York.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already,” Eugenie, 32, wrote on the post which had another picture of the baby’s brother, August Brooksbank, placing a hand on the baby’s head.

August was born on Feb 9, 2021 and he was the Duke of York’s first grandchild. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Prince Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court
The crowning of King Charles: A new start for the British monarchy?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top