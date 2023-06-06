Princess Eugenie has had second baby son, announces Buckingham Palace

LONDON - Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the 13th in line to the British throne, was born on May 30 and weighed 3.45kg, a palace statement said.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared pictures of the newborn on Instagram. One of the photos showed the baby lying in a crib, his head covered in a blue-and-white hat.

The boy was named after his great-great-great-grandfather George, his grandfather George and Eugenie’s grandfather Ronald, she said in the post.

King George V also had Ernest as a middle name while Mr Brooksbanks’ father, George, died in 2021. Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003, is the father of the Duchess of York.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already,” Eugenie, 32, wrote on the post which had another picture of the baby’s brother, August Brooksbank, placing a hand on the baby’s head.

August was born on Feb 9, 2021 and he was the Duke of York’s first grandchild. REUTERS