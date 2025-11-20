Princess Diana’s wax figure enters Paris waxwork museum in ‘revenge dress’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The wax figure of Britain’s late Princess Diana wearing the “revenge dress” during its unveiling at the Grevin waxwork museum in Paris on Nov 20.

PARIS – The Grevin waxwork museum in Paris unveiled a new star attraction on Nov 20: Princess Diana in the “revenge dress” she wore after public revelations about the infidelity of her husband, then prince Charles.

The Grevin Museum in central Paris, similar to Madame Tussauds in London, already has models of the now King Charles III, and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

But Princess Diana’s figure had been a notable absentee, despite her tragic association with the city where she died in a car crash in August 1997.

Now, her wax figure is displayed wearing a copy of the black gown by designer Christina Stambolian that she wore for a public appearance in 1994 amid a media frenzy about the breakdown of her marriage to then prince Charles.

She stepped out in the dazzling off-the-shoulder dress on the same day as an interview was broadcast in which then prince Charles admitted to being unfaithful.

“More than 28 years after her tragic death in Paris, Diana is still a major figure in global pop culture, celebrated for her style, humanity and independence,” the Grevin Museum said in a statement.

“The gown became a statement of reclaimed self-assertion, a powerful image of determined femininity and renewed confidence,” it added.

Her waxwork is displayed far from King Charles and Queen Elizabeth, who are in a gallery for heads of state, with the late “Lady Di” standing alongside fashion and entertainment figures such as designer Jean Paul Gaultier and Franco-Malian singing star Aya Nakamura.

The date chosen for the unveiling – Nov 20 – was also a “sly reference” to a bombshell interview she gave to the BBC on the same date exactly 30 years ago, in which she said “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a little bit crowded”.

That was a reference to Mrs Camilla Parker-Bowles, whom King Charles has since married.

The high-pressure waxwork commission – which will be highly scrutinised by defenders of Princess Diana’s memory – was handed to Paris-based sculptor Laurent Mallamaci.

The Grevin Museum had been in contact with Diana at the end of her life but abandoned the idea of making a figure of her after her death, a spokesperson said. AFP







