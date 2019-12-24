Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, leaves hospital

Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Dec 24, 2019.
Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Dec 24, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
21 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday (Dec 24) where he had been receiving treatment since last Friday.

A Reuters photographer said Prince Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked out of the King Edward VII Hospital, and got into a car before being driven away.

Philip had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

