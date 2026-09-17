Prince Harry makes first public appearances since return to UK

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LONDON, Sept 17 - Britain's Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Thursday since he and his wife Meghan returned to Britain after six years in California, speaking at a charity event and attending an awards ceremony in London.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, Meghan and their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, relocated last month, surprising even their close family.

The royal attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in London, which are linked to the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military veterans that he founded.

Earlier, Harry spoke at an event focused on improving the care of children wounded in conflict hosted by charity Save the Children and Imperial College London.

His appearances came on a busy day for Britain's royals, with Charles hosting a conference for AI leaders amid criticism by the brother of his late first wife Diana, whose forthcoming book is being serialised in the Daily Mail.

In the latest extracts published on Thursday, Charles Spencer said King Charles sounded "like a lottery winner" after the death of Diana, Spencer's sister. REUTERS