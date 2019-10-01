Prince Harry honours soldier killed in anti-poaching operation

LILONGWE, MALAWI (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince Harry paid tribute on Monday (Sept 30) to a British soldier who died while taking part in counter-poaching operations in Malawi earlier this year.

The Queen's grandson laid a wreath in the Liwonde National Park at a memorial to Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards, who was killed in May by an elephant.

Prince Harry also appealed for greater global efforts to protect the environment against human "greed, apathy and selfishness" during his visit to the national park.

Harry, whose tour of southern Africa has taken him to four countries, also observed a simulation of an anti-poaching drill by Malawian rangers and British soldiers aimed at protecting endangered species such as elephants and rhinos.