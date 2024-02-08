Prince Harry heads home to US after visiting cancer-stricken father King Charles

Prince Harry has become estranged from his father, King Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent years. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
15 min ago
Published
24 min ago

LONDON - Prince Harry arrived back at Heathrow airport on Feb 7 for an expected flight back to the United States, some 24 hours after arriving in Britain to visit his cancer-stricken father King Charles III.

Harry, dressed casually in jeans, a T-shirt and jacket, was pictured by The Sun daily arriving at the VIP Windsor Suite at Heathrow’s Terminal 5.

The Daily Mail reported that he arrived at the airport just before 2pm (10pm Singapore time).

Reports earlier said he had stayed overnight in a luxury hotel rather than at one of the royal residences after his 45-minute meeting with Charles on Feb 6.

Harry, who has become estranged from Charles and other members of the royal family in recent years, jetted in to the UK a day after the palace announced that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

His dash to his father’s side had raised hopes of a reconciliation with his brother, heir to the throne Prince William, although reports said there had been no plans to meet during the whistlestop visit.

The brothers have reportedly not spoken in months because of bad feeling caused by Harry’s high profile public criticism of his family. AFP

