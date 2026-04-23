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Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv in a show of support

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FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, views the Wall of Remembrance at Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia, April 15, 2026. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo

Prince Harry's arrival in Ukraine comes when the world’s attention has been redirected towards the war in the Middle East.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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KYIV – Britain’s Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 23 in a show of support for the country in its fifth year of war with Russia.

“It’s good to be back in Ukraine,” Prince Harry said on his arrival at a Kyiv railway station early on April 23.

The Duke of Sussex is set to attend a Kyiv security conference during the two-day trip. His arrival comes when the world’s attention has been redirected towards the war in the Middle East.

Ukraine is “a country bravely and successfully defending Europe’s eastern flank”, Prince Harry said, adding that “it matters that we don’t lose sight of the significance of that”.

He is also expected to visit the de-mining HALO Trust charity, supported by his late mother Princess Diana, and spend time with Ukrainian participants of his Invictus Games Foundation, which helps wounded veterans recover through sport, Britain’s ITV reported.

Prince Harry, the younger son of Britain’s King Charles, visited Ukraine twice in 2025. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.