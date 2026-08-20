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Prince Harry and Meghan to move back to Britain, media reports say

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Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are moving with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from California to Britain for an extended period and the children will begin school there in September.

Prince Harry and Meghan are moving with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from California to Britain for an extended period and the children will begin school there in September.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LOS ANGELES - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan plan to move back to Britain this month, six years after they stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to the United States, media outlets reported on Aug 20.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, from California to Britain for an extended period and the children will begin school there in September, People magazine and British newspaper The Telegraph reported.

There was no comment from Harry’s spokesperson or from Buckingham Palace. However, a source close to the couple confirmed the reports’ accuracy.

According to the Telegraph, the couple will not return to royal duties nor live in a royal residence.

The couple left in March 2020, sparking acrimony after repeatedly criticising the royal family and the monarchy.

Last month, the family visited Britain, and King Charles met his grandchildren for the first time since 2022. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.