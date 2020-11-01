Priest shot in Lyon, assailant flees

PARIS • An Orthodox priest was shot and injured yesterday at a church in Lyon by an assailant who then fled, a police source said.

The priest was fired on twice around 4pm local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, the source said.

The incident came two days after the Nice attack, and two weeks after a teacher was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen in a Paris suburb.

It was not immediately clear if the latest attack was religiously motivated.

