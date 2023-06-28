President Putin says he’s back in control but Russia’s elite isn’t so sure

MOSCOW – Vladimir Putin tried this week to show he was firmly in control after the dramatic attempted mutiny by mercenary commander Yevgeny Prigozhin.

But among the Kremlin and business elite, many powerful players aren’t buying it.

A banana republic was the phrase one used to describe the spectacle of Mr Prigozhin leading his column of tanks and fighters to within 200km of Moscow and then being allowed to leave for neighbouring Belarus without facing criminal charges.

Another said the Russian president’s botched handling of the uprising was more of a shock than Mr Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine last year.

For many insiders, the dramatic events shredded what remained of Mr Putin’s carefully crafted image as the guarantor of “stability”.

The upheaval underlined how the 70-year-old leader is increasingly out of touch and unable to control events the way he once did, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss such sensitive issues.

As Mr Putin strives to reassert his grip on power, the turmoil only deepened the anxiety and alarm about the country’s direction that many among the economic and business elite have been feeling since the February 2022 invasion, they said. Some worried it could lead to even more repression inside Russia.

“It was obvious that Prigozhin was getting out of control but most thought it wouldn’t reach an open armed outburst. It did,” said Mr Yevgeny Minchenko, a Moscow-based political consultant. “All the elite groups are trying to build up their own security resource because it’s now clear that force matters.”

To some, Mr Putin’s public efforts to appear on top of the situation looked foolish, only emphasising the obvious reality of how ineffective and weak the events had shown his leadership to be, the people said.

For all the alarm among members of the elite, the insiders said they see no alternative to Mr Putin.

Despite the shock, there are many people who do see Mr Putin as a stable leader, the people said. They still depend on his patronage and protection for their prosperity and security as the war and sanctions have cut off many of their remaining overseas ties.

On Tuesday, state TV showed Mr Putin meeting top security officials and military officers in the Kremlin, sternly thanking them for their support.

But he gave no explanation for why he allowed Mr Prigozhin, a former protege whose rebellion he blamed for the deaths of troops who tried to stop it, to leave without punishment.

Instead, he said that his government had paid Wagner more than US$3 billion (S$4 billion) over the last year and wasn’t sure how all the money had been spent.