Pre-roman necropolis unearthed in Italy during excavations

ROME - A pre-Roman necropolis characterised by rich grave artefacts was discovered in southern Italy during excavations for the construction of an electricity power station, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The necropolis was found near Amorosi, some 50 km (31 miles)away from Naples, during preliminary excavations to build an electric station linked to a high-speed train line, they said in a statement.

The best-preserved archeological evidence was found in a burial area of around 13,000 square metres (139,930 sq feet) that dates between the final stages of the Iron Age and the 8th-7th century B.C. and includes 88 tombs.

Weapons were found in the male tombs, while the female tombs included bronze ornaments such as bracelets and pendants.

"The grave artefacts also included large quantities of vases of different shapes, often stacked on top of each other, usually laid at the feet of the deceased in a reserved space," the local cultural heritage authority said.

"This archeological discovery is of decisive importance for the history of our culture," Amorosi Mayor Carmine Cacchillo said. REUTERS