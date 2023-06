Positive results in US trial for potential first chikungunya vaccine

PARIS - French-Austrian drugmaker Valneva’s vaccine candidate against chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus which causes occasional outbreaks across the world, showed promising results in a large new trial, a study said on Tuesday.

While the results were hailed as good news in the fight against chikungunya, the trial was carried out on people in the United States where the virus is extremely rare, with experts saying more research was needed.

There are currently no vaccines or treatments available for the virus, which causes fever and sometimes debilitating joint pain, though it is rarely fatal.

Valneva says that its vaccine candidate, called VLA1553, is the first to be reviewed by health authorities after applying for approval in the US and Canada.

The new randomised, placebo-controlled phase three trial aimed to find out how often the live-attenuated vaccine, which uses a weakened form of the virus, produced an immune response.

Out of a subgroup of 266 people who received the vaccine, 263 – 99 per cent – developed antibodies that could neutralise the chikungunya virus, according to the study published in The Lancet journal.

In a broader trial of 4,100 healthy adults, the single-shot vaccine was deemed “generally safe,” with side effects similar to other vaccines.

Only two people developed serious side effects linked to the vaccine, the study said, and both fully recovered.

Ms Martina Schneider, Valneva’s clinical strategy manager and the lead author of the study, called the results “promising”.

“This could be the first chikungunya vaccine available for people living in endemic regions, as well as for travellers to endemic areas or areas at risk for an upcoming outbreak,” she said in a statement.

Public health experts have expressed concerns that chikungunya could be a potential future pandemic threat as climate change pushes the mosquitoes that spread it into new regions.

Dr Kathryn Stephenson, an infectious disease specialist at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in the US, said the new study was “good news for chikungunya virus pandemic preparedness”.

However the vaccine might be less effective in areas with a built-up immunity to chikungunya, which can happen with such live-attenuated shots, she added.