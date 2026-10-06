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Portugal's PM seeks to keep Costa, Metsola in EU top jobs until 2029

FILE PHOTO: Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

LISBON, Oct 6 - Portugal is pushing to reappoint Antonio Costa and Roberta Metsola as heads of the European Council and European Parliament, respectively, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on Tuesday, saying that continuity would strengthen the European Union's stability.

• Montenegro's comments come amid discussions within the centre-right European People's Party, the European Parliament's largest grouping, over a proposal by EPP leader Manfred Weber to keep the current lineup of the top jobs.

• Montenegro told reporters in Strasbourg that extending the mandates of former Portuguese premier Costa, a Socialist, and the EPP's Metsola would "guarantee greater stability and stronger operational capacity for the European institutions".

• Costa took office in late 2024 for an initial term due to end on May 31 next year. Under EU rules, the European Council president may serve one further 2-1/2-year term.

• Malta's Metsola was re-elected president of the European Parliament in July 2024 and her term expires in January, when lawmakers are due to elect the parliament's leadership for the remainder of the 2024-2029 mandate. REUTERS