Portugal’s Interior Minister resigns over storm response

View of a flooded area after the passage of storms Kristin and Leonardo, in the parish of Valada where the vote for the presidential election has been postponed, in Cartaxo, Portugal, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

Opposition parties and local communities have criticised the authorities’ slow and failed response to devastating Storm Kristin two weeks ago.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LISBON – Portuguese Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral has resigned amid criticism from opposition parties and local communities over what they described as the authorities’ slow and failed response to devastating Storm Kristin two weeks ago.

The office of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said late on Feb 10 that he accepted the minister’s resignation at the request of Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, after Ms Amaral said she “no longer had the personal and political conditions necessary to carry out the role”.

The President’s office said Mr Montenegro will temporarily take over the interior portfolio until a successor is appointed.

Storm Kristin swept across central mainland Portugal early on Jan 31, with winds topping 200kmh and heavy rain causing widespread damage to thousands of homes, factories and critical infrastructure, and killing at least six people.

The government estimates that more than €4 billion (S$6.02 billion) is needed for direct reconstruction costs.

Ms Amaral’s resignation is the first since the centre-right minority government took office about eight months ago.

Mr Andre Ventura, leader of the far-right Chega party, wrote on social media platform X that the resignation proved the government’s incapacity to deal with adversities, adding that Mr Montenegro was losing control of the government.

“How long will it take to resolve the other ‘casting errors’ of this government?” he asked.

Socialist Party leader Jose Luis Carneiro told reporters late on Feb 9 that Mr Montenegro was “the first person responsible” for the government’s failure to respond to the storms.

Portugal and Spain have faced a series of storms in recent weeks. Following the devastation of Storm Kristin, successive tempests Leonardo and Marta also brought heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and further damage.

Portugal is now feeling the indirect effects of Storm Nils, which is not expected to directly hit the country, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere. REUTERS

