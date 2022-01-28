Portugal's abrasive far-right leader tipped for surprise poll gain

FARO, PORTUGAL (REUTERS) - Standing near the Algarve hotel where Portugal's growing far-right party hosted a recent dinner, Roma community member Catia Montes trembled at the thought of it securing more power in Sunday's (Jan 30) snap election.

"If the far-right rises, it is not just the Roma who will suffer... all Portuguese will," said Ms Montes, 35, accusing Mr Andre Ventura, leader of the populist Chega (Enough) party of scapegoating her people for political gain.

Established in 2019, Chega stunned the nation when it grabbed 1.3 per cent of the vote in a parliamentary election that year, winning the far-right's first seat since Portugal's long dictatorship ended in 1974.

Until then, Portugal's attachment to its young democracy made it harder for parties such as Chega to establish themselves, but its emergence has signalled an end to the country's perceived immunity to the far-right.

Opinion polls now show former soccer commentator Ventura at 6-10 per cent, a potential kingmaker in the Jan 30 parliamentary election if Chega becomes the third largest party.

"Demand from voters for a party like Chega has existed for a long time," said political scientist Mariana Mendes.

"When it comes to political trends, Portugal is always a little behind."

Across Europe, far-right parties such as Vox in Spain, Rassemblement National in France and the Lega Nord in Italy have gained a foothold by latching onto issues such as euroscepticism, migration, regional identity and high taxes.

Mr Ventura, inspired by the likes of Italy's Matteo Salvini and France's Marine Le Pen, presents himself as an anti-establishment, anti-corruption candidate.

'Xenophobia, nationalism'

Portugal is western Europe's poorest country and lures far fewer migrants than the likes of Spain or France. But the Roma have drawn Mr Ventura's focus.

"The target is different but the mechanisms are exactly the same: a mix of xenophobia and nationalism... saying they do not work, they exploit the welfare state," Ms Mendes said, adding the Roma already experienced widespread ethnic discrimination in Portugal.

In an interview with Reuters, Mr Ventura denied scapegoating and said the country had to face the "problem of the Roma".

"Not all of them, of course, but a large part lives off state subsidies," said Mr Ventura, who in 2020 was fined for discriminatory remarks about the community.