Portugal tightens border checks ahead of Pope’s visit

LISBON – In preparing to welcome Pope Francis along with a million young people for World Youth Day, Portugal has reinstated random border security checks on Saturday.

The “exceptional” measure has been implemented “to prevent possible threats to public order and internal security”, which will last until Aug 7, according to a government decision.

The identity checks at the borders will be “random and not systematic”, said Interior Minister Jose Luis Carneiro on Friday, adding there will be coordination with the Spanish, French and Italian authorities.

Portugal is expecting about a million pilgrims from around the world, according to organisers, to attend the gathering of young Catholics from Aug 1 to 6.

Originally scheduled for August 2022, the event was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pope Francis, 86, has been recovering from surgery in early June, but he has confirmed his attendance.

The five-day visit by the head of the Catholic Church will be marked by a full agenda with around 20 meetings and 11 speeches. AFP