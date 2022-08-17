Portugal struggles to control huge blaze in natural park

ORJAIS (AFP) - More than 1,200 firefighters struggled on Wednesday (Aug 17) to control a huge forest fire in Portugal's Serra da Estrela park, which resumed just days after being brought under control.

Strong winds have been hampering attempts to combat the spread of the fire, one of 195 that have ravaged some 92,000 hectares of land across Portugal this year amid record temperatures.

The fire in the Unesco-designated park restarted on Tuesday after being brought under control five days earlier, and is estimated to have already consumed around 25,000 hectares of land.

It is still posing a sizeable challenge even if "90 per cent of this fire's perimeter is now under control", said civil protection agency head Andre Fernandes.

July proved to be Portugal's hottest in nearly a century, with the country battling its worst forest fires since 2017 when around 100 lives were lost.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is contributing to extreme weather events, including wildfires and heatwaves.

Neighbouring Spain has also been battling a wave of forest fires in recent weeks after also recording soaring temperatures.

The Serra da Estrela fire started on Aug 6 outside the central town of Covilha and authorities say they have deployed 390 fire engines and 14 planes and helicopters in efforts to control it.

Firefighters, who hope to keep the fire from spreading further before temperatures are forecast to rise again on Friday, have thrown a 160km cordon around the area, Mr Fernandes told reporters.