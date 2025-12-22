Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Two Indonesian fishermen's bodies were found after their boat sank off Portugal's coast on December 14, causing two rescues.
- The boat sank 100km north of Porto, amid high demand for Indonesian fishermen in Portugal's fishing industry.
- Portuguese and Spanish authorities searched; police psychologists are helping relatives after bodies were found in Viana do Castelo.
AI generated
LISBON - Portuguese authorities said on Dec 21 they had recovered the bodies of two Indonesian fishermen who had been missing since their boat sank last week.
They are believed to be among three crew members reported missing
three crew members reported missingafter the vessel sank on Dec 14 in choppy waters, some 100km north of the city of Porto.
Two other fishermen, including the vessel’s master, were rescued and taken to a hospital.
Many Indonesians work in Portugal’s fishing industry, where demand is high and they can earn more than at home.
Portuguese and Spanish aircraft, maritime police, and lifeboat crews had conducted the initial search for the missing workers.
The National Maritime Authority said the two bodies were found on Dec 21 on beaches in the Viana do Castelo district.
The bodies were transported to a nearby forensic medical office, and police psychologists are assisting relatives, the authority said. AFP