Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea

LISBON - Portuguese authorities said on Dec 21 they had recovered the bodies of two Indonesian fishermen who had been missing since their boat sank last week.

They are believed to be among three crew members reported missing after the vessel sank on Dec 14 in choppy waters, some 100km north of the city of Porto.

Two other fishermen, including the vessel’s master, were rescued and taken to a hospital.

Many Indonesians work in Portugal’s fishing industry, where demand is high and they can earn more than at home.

Portuguese and Spanish aircraft, maritime police, and lifeboat crews had conducted the initial search for the missing workers.

The National Maritime Authority said the two bodies were found on Dec 21 on beaches in the Viana do Castelo district.

The bodies were transported to a nearby forensic medical office, and police psychologists are assisting relatives, the authority said. AFP