Portugal elects Socialist as president by landslide, but far-right grows

Presidential candidate Antonio Jose Seguro (right) and his wife Margarida Maldonado Freitas leave after voting in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal, on Feb 8.

LISBON - Moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro secured a landslide victory and a five-year term as Portugal’s president in a runoff vote on Feb 8, beating his far-right, anti-establishment rival Andre Ventura.

Mr Seguro, who received backing from prominent conservatives after the first round amid concerns over what many see as Mr Ventura’s populist, authoritarian tendencies, becomes the first Socialist head of state in 20 years, succeeding Mr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a conservative, after two terms in office.

“The response the Portuguese people gave today, their commitment to freedom, democracy, and the future of our country, leaves me naturally moved and proud of our nation,” Mr Seguro, 63, told reporters.

A succession of storms in recent days failed to deter voters, with turnout at about the same level as in the first round on Jan 18, even though three municipal councils in southern and central Portugal had to postpone voting by a week due to floods .

With nearly 70 per cent of votes counted, Mr Seguro garnered 66 per cent. Mr Ventura trailed behind at 34 per cent, still set to secure a much stronger result than the 22.8 per cent his anti-immigration Chega party achieved in 2025's general election. Ballots in large cities such as Lisbon and Porto are counted towards the end.

Supporters of presidential candidate and moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro react to exit polls results in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal. PHOTO: REUTERS

In 2025, Chega became the second-largest parliamentary force, overtaking the Socialists and landing behind the centre-right ruling alliance, which garnered 31.2 per cent.

Ventura’s political clout

Despite his loss on Feb 8, 43-year-old Ventura, a charismatic former TV sports commentator, can now boast increased support, reflecting the growing influence of the far-right in Portugal and much of Europe.

“The entire political system, across both right and left, united against me,” Mr Ventura told reporters as he left a Catholic mass in central Lisbon. “Even so... I believe the leadership of the right has been defined and secured today. I expect to lead that political space from this day forward.”

Presidential candidate and leader of the far-right Chega ("Enough") party, Andre Ventura, gives a thumbs-up after casting his vote in Lisbon. PHOTO: AFP

Portugal’s presidency is a largely ceremonial role but holds some key powers, including the ability to dissolve parliament and block legislation under certain circumstances.

Some analysts suggest the conservative support for Mr Seguro, along with Mr Ventura’s high rejection rate of roughly two-thirds of the electorate, could indicate that even if Chega eventually came out on top in the next general election, a potential centrist alliance would preclude it from governing.

Seguro’s warning

Mr Seguro has cast himself as the candidate of a “modern and moderate” left who can actively mediate to avert political crises and defend democratic values.

Still, he had warned that if elected he would not enact the minority government’s proposed labour reform legislation unless unions, which see it as favouring employers at the expense of workers’ rights, agree to it first.

The government argues the overhaul of the labour code is essential to boost productivity and economic growth. REUTERS