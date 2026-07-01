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Portugal braces itself for high temperatures in new heatwave

Tourists resting in the shade outside Jeronimos Monastery in Belem, during a heatwave in Lisbon on May 27.

- Parts of Portugal have been placed on red alert due to high temperatures forecast for the coming days, after being relatively spared from the recent heatwave in Europe.

The country’s IPMA weather agency said the Lisbon and Setubal regions on the coast will be on red alert for high temperatures on July 2.

That will be extended on July 3 to the Leiria and Coimbra areas further north, where temperatures could hit 44 deg C in places.

An orange alert was imposed on July 1 for four inland regions, including Evora, where 41 deg C could be reached, the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) said.

The second-highest warning will be extended to all regions not on red alert, it added.

“During this period of very hot weather, the most notable element is its duration, which should be for at least a week,” the IPMA said in a statement on the night of June 30.

Coastal regions will be hotter due to a lack of sea breeze, while nighttime temperatures may not fall below 24 to 28 deg C for several nights, it added.

The recent heatwave was the most severe ever recorded in Europe, and would have been “virtually impossible” in June without climate change, the World Weather Attribution group of scientists said.

All-time temperature records have been broken in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, as well as for the month of June in the UK and in Switzerland.

France faced record-breaking average temperatures, with the country experiencing its highest-ever nighttime temperatures. AFP