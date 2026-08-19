Portugal bans full-face veils

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Rights campaigners have long pointed out that the bans also effectively erode women’s rights by telling them what to wear.

LISBON – Portugal’s president has enacted a law pushed by the far right banning the concealment of faces in public, a measure widely seen as targeting Muslim women wearing a full-face veil.

“The face must be considered a central element of human identity and communication,” President Antonio Jose Seguro said in a statement late on Aug 18.

The final version of the text – described by local media as the “burqa law” after the garment worn by some Muslim women to cover their bodies and faces – was adopted by Parliament in July with votes from the right-wing governing coalition and the far right, while left-wing parties voted against it.

The law prohibits the wearing of garments designed to conceal the face or prevent identification in public spaces, as well as any coercion forcing a person to cover their face for reasons related to gender, religion, age or origin.

Rights campaigners have long pointed out that such bans also effectively erode women’s rights by telling them what to wear.

Seguro acknowledged that the issue was one of “great social and cultural sensitivity”.

In Portugal, violators face fines ranging from 150 euros (S$220) to 3,000 euros. Exemptions are provided for reasons such as health, professional, artistic or weather-related needs, as well as within places of worship, diplomatic missions and on airplanes. AFP