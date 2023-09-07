Port, grain silo damaged by drone strikes on Ukraine's Izmail - governor

Ukrainian firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on September 6, 2023. State Emergency Service Of Ukraine /Handout via REUTERS
Updated
43 min ago
Published
43 min ago

Russian drone strikes have damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and administrative buildings in the Izmail district of Ukraine's Odesa region, its governor, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday.

One person was injured in the attack, the fourth on Ukraine's key Danube river port in the last five days, he said.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain export infrastructure amid talks about the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal which would allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Russia quit the deal in July - a year after it was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey. It said its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top