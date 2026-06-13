Pope's return home from Spain delayed as plane suffers technical issue

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, June 12 - Pope Leo had to delay his return to Rome on Friday at the end of a week-long tour of Spain after his plane could not take off because of strong winds.

The plane carrying Leo, Vatican staff and journalists was preparing to taxi to the runway north of Tenerife island when the captain announced that it had a maintenance problem.

Leo, who had already boarded his flight operated by carrier Iberia after being waved off by King Felipe and other Spanish dignitaries, was then escorted off the aircraft by the king back to the terminal.

In further announcements after Leo had left the plane, the captain said the engine had probably been unable to start because of the wind. He said the plane would be towed so it faced the wind and they would try starting the engine again.

He later said the issue could not be resolved immediately and the rest of the passengers were told they should disembark.

Iberia said in a statement that the plane had experienced an unspecified technical issue and that a replacement plane was being sent from Madrid that would make the journey to Rome on Friday. REUTERS