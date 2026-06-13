Pope’s plane delayed in Tenerife by technical glitch

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Pope Leo XIV and Spain's King Felipe VI leaving the Pope's plane after it suffered a malfunction in Spain's Canary Islands on June 12.

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain - Pope Leo XIV’s departure from Tenerife at the end of a week-long visit to Spain was delayed on June 12 by a technical problem with the plane which led him to disembark, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Spain’s King Felipe VI, who had just said goodbye to the pontiff on the runway, boarded the Iberia airline plane and both disembarked and returned to the terminal.

About 80 journalists remained on the jet, along with Vatican officials and members of the clergy.

“The departure of the papal flight has been delayed by half an hour due to a technical problem with the aircraft,” the communications service for the papal trip in Spain said in a brief statement at 1545 GMT (11.45pm in Singapore).

The cause of the technical issue, which was announced by the pilot to passengers, was not immediately known.

Pope Leo XIV had been due to return to Rome after a seven-day trip to Spain.

He arrived on June 12 in Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, from the nearby island of Gran Canaria, where he had been since June 11. AFP