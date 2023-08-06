Pope winds up Portugal visit with big outdoor mass

LISBON - Pope Francis celebrated an open-air mass before a huge crowd on Sunday at a riverside park near Lisbon to wrap up an international jamboree of Catholic youth and his visit to the country.

About 1.5 million people attended the service at the Parque Tejo park on the outskirts of the Portuguese capital, the Vatican said.

The crowd waved national flags and cheered as the 86-year-old Pontiff arrived at the park, which was built for the occasion on a former landfill site.

Many had camped out overnight in sleeping bags or floor mats.

With little shade in the park, pilgrims protected themselves from the sun with umbrellas or makeshift tents made from sheets.

“It’s extraordinary to be able to be here to see our Pope Francis who has managed to gather people from the whole world,” said Mr Pimentel Gomes, a 52-year-old priest from Brazil, as he sat for breakfast before the mass.

The weather was a concern with temperatures expected to soar to 41 deg C.

Portugal’s state weather agency issued a “red” alert – its highest level – for Lisbon on Sunday due to the heat.

At a vigil in the park on Saturday night, the Pope urged pilgrims to “pick themselves up” whenever they suffer a setback in life.

“Those who remain on the ground have retired from life, have lost their hopes and dreams,” he added.

Drones formed the words “rise up” and “follow me” in the sky above the stage as the Pope spoke.

The Argentine Pope is in increasingly fragile health, and now uses a wheelchair or walking stick to get around.

This is his first foreign trip since he spent nine nights in hospital after undergoing hernia surgery in June.