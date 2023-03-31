Pope will leave hospital on Saturday, may join all Easter week celebrations, top cardinal says

ROME – Pope Francis spent a peaceful second night in hospital for treatment of bronchitis, as a senior cardinal said the 86-year-old could be discharged as soon as Saturday and could take part in all Easter week celebrations.

Doctors late on Thursday reported a “marked improvement” in the condition of the pontiff, who was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday, and said he could be home “in the coming days”.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, told the Adnkronos news agency on Friday that “based on the information I have, the Pope will leave Gemelli tomorrow”.

He expressed hope that Pope Francis would be able to preside over services for Holy Week and Easter, Christianity’s most important holiday, which begin with this weekend’s Palm Sunday celebrations.

The Vatican did not respond to requests for confirmation. A source earlier said he passed the night “peacefully”.

The Pope’s admission to hospital, just weeks after he marked 10 years as head of the worldwide Catholic Church, has sparked widespread concern while also fuelling speculation about his future.

The Argentine, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has suffered increasing health issues in recent years, and it was his second stay in hospital since 2021.

He has repeatedly said he would consider stepping down if his health failed him, following the example of his predecessor Benedict XVI – but said in February that, for now, he has no plans to quit.

Eating and praying

Medical staff said in a statement late on Thursday that Pope Francis was suffering from an “infectious bronchitis which required the administration of antibiotics”.

The treatment resulted in “a marked improvement in his state of health”, and the pontiff could be back home in the Vatican “in the coming days”, it said.

The Pope was admitted for what the Vatican initially said were pre-planned tests, after complaining of breathing difficulties.

By Thursday morning, he was feeling well enough to eat, pray and work from his private suite on the 10th floor of the hospital, according to the Vatican.

‘World needs Pope Francis’