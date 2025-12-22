Pope warns against power struggles in Vatican bureaucracy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pope Leo was speaking to leaders of the Roman Curia.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo XIV on Dec 22 warned against power struggles in the Vatican administration and called for “humility” in a more moderate echo of his predecessor Pope Francis’ rhetoric.

He was speaking to leaders of the Roman Curia – the Catholic Church’s governing body – as he prepares for his first Christmas as Pope.

“After many years of service in the Curia, we observe with disappointment that certain dynamics – linked to the exercise of power, the desire to prevail, or the pursuit of personal interests – are slow to change,” the Pope said.

Before being elected Pope in May by a conclave of fellow cardinals, he worked in the Vatican department in charge of selecting new bishops.

“We then ask ourselves: is it possible to be friends in the Roman Curia? To have relationships of genuine fraternal friendship?“ the Pope continued.

In real friendships, Pope Leo said, “no one is used or sidelined, genuine support is offered, and each person’s worth and competence are respected, preventing resentment and dissatisfaction”.

In his speech, the Pope also referred to “forces of division” which he said remained a “challenge” for the Church.

During his 12 years as Pope, Francis would often use his Christmas messages to the Roman Curia to stop power games – sometimes incurring resentment from high-ranking Church figures.

In a particularly scathing message in December 2014, the late Argentine Pope accused the Vatican bureaucracy of suffering “spiritual Alzheimer’s” and being like “an orchestra that plays out of tune”.

Pope Leo has struck a more conciliatory tone.

In a separate message to employees of the Vatican administration, Pope Leo said the lesson of Christmas was “simplicity and humility”.

“Let us all work together to ensure that this is increasingly the style of the Church in all its expressions,” he said. AFP